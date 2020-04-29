Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association on April 28 presented 10,000 medical face masks to help people in Azerbaijan fight the COVID-19 pandemic, The Voice of Vietnam reported.

At the handover ceremony at the Azerbaijan Embassy in Hanoi, Chairman of the friendship association Nghiem Vu Khai said the gift comes from the heart of former Vietnamese students in Azerbaijan, who want to share the difficulties with the Azerbaijan people.

He added that the association on April 26 collected 25 million VND (more than 1,000 USD) to help three Azerbaijan citizens who lost their jobs in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island under the impact of the COVID-19.

Azerbaijan Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov thanked the Vietnamese people in general and the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association in particular for the meaningful present. He expressed his belief that the two countries will overcome difficulties and reap success in the fight against the epidemic.

News.Az

News.Az