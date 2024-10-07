Vietnam's foreign trade rises 16.3% in nine months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnam posted a foreign trade record of USD578.47 billion in the first nine months of this year, up 16.3 per cent year-on-year with a trade surplus of USD20.79 billion, the General Statistics Office has said.

Specifically, the export revenue during the cited period stood at USD299.63 billion, up 15.4 per cent, while the import revenue surged 17.3 per cent year-on-year to USD278.84 billion.Seven items, including electronics, computers and components, telephones, textiles, garments and footwear, recorded an export turnover of over USD10 billion, accounting for 66.4 per cent of the total.China was Vietnam’s largest import market for the cited period with a turnover estimated at USD105 billion, the report said.

News.Az