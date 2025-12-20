Villarreal vs Barcelona: La Liga title race at stake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Villarreal host Barcelona on Sunday in a La Liga clash that could have a major impact on the Spanish title race, with the home side emerging as unexpected contenders this season.

The match will be played at Estadio de la Cerámica on December 21, with kickoff scheduled for 4:15 pm local time. Villarreal currently sit third in the table, eight points behind leaders Barcelona, but have two games in hand, keeping their title hopes alive, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Coached by Marcelino García Toral, Villarreal have been one of La Liga’s most consistent teams, winning their last six league matches. They have turned their home ground into a fortress, conceding just four goals in eight matches and remaining unbeaten at La Cerámica this season.

Barcelona, meanwhile, boast the league’s most potent attack, scoring 49 goals in 17 matches. Led by young star Lamine Yamal, the Catalan side are chasing an eighth straight league win as they aim to end the year on a high and maintain pressure on rivals Real Madrid.

The encounter pits Villarreal’s disciplined defence — the best in the league — against Barcelona’s free-scoring frontline. Villarreal winger Alberto Moleiro, the club’s top scorer this season, will be key, while Barcelona face defensive concerns with injuries to several first-team players.

Villarreal defeated Barcelona 3–2 in their most recent meeting in May, adding extra edge to Sunday’s showdown. With both teams in strong form, the match could prove decisive in shaping the La Liga title race.

Villarreal have been boosted ahead of their La Liga clash with Barcelona after experienced duo Gerard Moreno and Dani Parejo returned to training and are expected to be available for Sunday’s match.

However, Pape Gueye and Ilias Akhomach will miss the fixture as they are on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations. Pau Cabanes is ruled out through injury, while Gerard Moreno, Thomas Partey, Willy Kambwala, and Santiago Mourino will need late fitness checks.

Barcelona, meanwhile, face several selection concerns. Dani Olmo and Gavi are sidelined with injuries, while defender Ronald Araujo is unavailable due to personal reasons. Midfielder Pedri is a major doubt after missing training on Friday with a calf strain.

Both teams are expected to field strong lineups as Villarreal look to challenge Barcelona’s grip on the La Liga title race.

Predicted Villarreal XI:

Luiz Junior; Navarro, Foyth, Veiga, Cardona; Buchanan, Comesana, Parejo, Moleiro; Perez, Mikautadze

Predicted Barcelona XI:

Joan Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Rashford; Torres

