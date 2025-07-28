Viral downtown Cincinnati assault draws national attention from Sen. Moreno and Elon Musk

+ ↺ − 16 px

A violent assault caught on video early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fourth and Elm Streets in downtown Cincinnati has gone viral, sparking strong reactions from local leaders and national political figures.

Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge condemned the attack, calling it “disgusting” and confirming that police are actively working to identify all individuals involved. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney described the footage as “crazy” and “horrible to see,” expressing frustration over adults engaging in such behavior while the city strives to teach youth non-violence and conflict de-escalation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno criticized Mayor Aftab Pureval for his silence on the matter, labeling the assault “heinous.” Moreno’s post on X also caught the attention of Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, who reminded that federal hate crimes laws apply to all Americans and emphasized close monitoring of the local response.

Billionaire Elon Musk amplified awareness of the incident by reposting an account of the assault on X, questioning the lack of media coverage. His post has garnered over 27 million views.

The viral videos show a man being repeatedly kicked while struggling to get up and a woman being punched, falling, and hitting her head on the concrete. Police have not released updates on the victims’ conditions or any motives and have clarified the attack is unrelated to the Cincinnati Music Festival.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and are expected to provide an update Monday.

News.Az