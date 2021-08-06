Yandex metrika counter

Virus cases at Tokyo Olympics jump to 382

The number of coronavirus infections at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics has risen to 382, organizers said on Friday.

A list posted on the official website showed 29 more people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Games, which are set wrap up this Sunday.

All the individuals, none of whom are athletes, have been placed in isolation.

