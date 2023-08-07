Visits continue within the framework of the Ombudsman's National Preventive Mechanism activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Upon the instruction of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, the National Preventive Group (NPG) members conducted the next visit within the framework of the National Preventive Mechanism activities, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ombudsman.

During the visit, detention conditions and treatment issues, the status of ensuring the rights of detainees in the pre-trial facility have been investigated, and the cells, medical-sanitary unit, canteen, library, walking area of the facility have been inspected.

As part of the visit, the members of the NPG, including physician and psychologist specialists confidentially met with the detained persons in order to investigate the issues related to treatment.

Along with other detainees, an Armenian citizen R.Beglaryan, who was detained for illegal border crossing in the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border passing across Zabukh village of the Lachin district on August 1, 2023, was also received in confidential. The NPG members presented him legislative acts in his own language. During the interview it was found that the rights of this detained individual were ensured without any discrimination and medical-psychological care was provided as well. R.Beglaryan himself confirmed these issues in his appeal and expressed his gratitude.

In the course of the visit, the received persons were explained the appeal mechanisms on their rights. Furthermore, they were given informational publications related to national legislative acts and international tools, as well as application ways to the Ombudsman’s Call Center 916.





News.Az