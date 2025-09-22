Vistra CEO James Burke set for $340 million payoff as utility bets on fossil fuels and nuclear power

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vistra CEO James Burke is poised to receive approximately $340 million, reflecting his role in transforming the Texas-based utility from bankruptcy nearly a decade ago into one of the hottest power producers in the United States. Since January 2024, Vistra shares have soared roughly 450%, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 42% gain.

Burke’s vested stock-based compensation, granted since 2016, has grown from $43 million to about $340 million. This month alone, he exercised some options, generating over $35 million in gross proceeds. Vistra did not comment on the story, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company oversees a fleet of coal, gas, and nuclear power plants, positioning itself to meet surging electricity demand in Texas and the PJM Interconnection region, which covers the densely populated mid-Atlantic. The rise in demand is driven in part by AI-powered data centers, while U.S. policies under President Donald Trump have favored fossil fuel and nuclear generation over renewables.

In May, Vistra expanded its fossil fuel footprint by acquiring seven gas-fired power plants from Lotus Infrastructure Partners for $1.9 billion, strengthening its presence in the PJM market. Analysts estimate Vistra’s operating profit for 2026 will reach $7.4 billion, up 31% from 2024. PJM’s July energy auction, which guarantees producers $329 per megawatt day—about a tenfold increase from two years ago—further boosts the company’s earnings outlook.

Vistra’s rise follows the bankruptcy of its predecessor, TCEH Corp, in 2014, which carried $42 billion in debt. Emerging nearly debt-free in 2016, Burke, alongside then-CEO Curt Morgan, helped guide the company toward a diversified national supply network. Since becoming CEO in 2022, Burke has overseen the expansion from a single-state coal-heavy utility to a multi-state operator with 40 gigawatts of generation—enough to power roughly 40 million U.S. homes.

