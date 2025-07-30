Volcano, tsunami warnings lifted after 8.8-magnitude quake

Warnings were downgraded as well in New Zealand, Australia and the Philippines.

Mexican officials said its tsunami alert was issued as a precaution.

"In reality the alert was issued but it did not generate major risks," President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday, adding that "there is no damage in Mexico."

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 8.8 magnitude tsunami-stirring earthquake was one of the world's most powerful since 1900. It came in sixth after Chile's 9.5 mag earthquake in 1960 near Bio-Bio.

The highest waves so far to reach Japan were over 4 feet in Kuji in Iwatate prefecture to Japan's north, according the Japanese meteorological agency.

Officials said tsunami activity was expected to continue in the morning with rapid tidal movements that may create dangerous conditions.

Tsunami warnings are live in Chile, Columbia and Easter Island.

However, the French Polynesian Marquesas Islands of Ua Huka, Nuku Hiva and Hiva Oa were expecting tsunami waves up to 13 feet high as authorities warned the local population to move to higher ground and heed pubic instructions.

"Our armed forces in French Polynesia are on alert as a precautionary measure, to be ready to assist our fellow citizens and state services in potential search and rescue operations or medical evacuations," France's Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X early Wednesday morning.

Kahului and the island of Maui in the Hawaiian island chain saw waves hit more than 5 feet high in some spots, and waves rose as high as 1 foot in Honolulu.

But Hawaii is "past the worst part" of its statewide tsunami warning, according to Chip McCreery, director of the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. The state lowered to an advisory and, McCreery added, Hawaii is unlikely to "see any impacts bigger than we've already seen."