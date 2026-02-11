Volkswagen weighs Europe production for Cupra Tavascan successor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volkswagen is considering producing the successor to its Cupra Tavascan SUV coupe in Europe rather than China, according to company sources and internal production plans, News.Az reports, citing German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The fully electric Tavascan is currently manufactured in China.

Until recently, the model faced an additional 20.7% tariff on top of an existing 10% import duty after the European Union introduced new levies in 2024 on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

However, the European Commission this week exempted the Tavascan from those extra tariffs. The exemption comes under a minimum price and quota arrangement, agreed after months of discussions between the parties.

News.Az