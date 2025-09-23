Yandex metrika counter

Volvo to launch U.S. production of new hybrid model by 2030

  • Economics
  • Share
Volvo to launch U.S. production of new hybrid model by 2030
Photo: Reuters

Volvo Cars announced plans to begin producing a new hybrid model in the United States by 2030, marking a significant step in the automaker’s North American strategy.

Further details on the model and production site are expected as the company unveils its long-term electrification and hybrid rollout plans, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This is a developing story. More updates will follow.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      