Volvo to launch U.S. production of new hybrid model by 2030
- Economics
Photo: Reuters
Volvo Cars announced plans to begin producing a new hybrid model in the United States by 2030, marking a significant step in the automaker’s North American strategy.
Further details on the model and production site are expected as the company unveils its long-term electrification and hybrid rollout plans, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
This is a developing story. More updates will follow.