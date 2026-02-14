Von der Leyen calls for a united Europe with mutual defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

In her speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Europe must become independent, highlighting the significant rise in defense spending in recent years.

With uncertainty swirling over the US commitment to Europe’s security, combined with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continued hybrid threats against Europe, von der Leyen used the speech to push for more independence in the military domain, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I believe the time has come to bring Europe’s mutual defence clause to life. Mutual defence is not optional for the EU. It is an obligation,” she said.

The European Union’s mutual defence clause, Article 42.7 of the European treaty, leaves the decision over what assistance each EU country provides up to national capitals. However, some EU politicians have recently pushed to define more precisely what Europe’s defence clause would mean if it were triggered.

The Commission President also highlighted how much Europe’s security policy has changed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The numbers tell their own story. Defence spending in 2025 in Europe was up close to 80% since before the war in Ukraine. The EU is mobilising up to €800 billion,” she said. “From air and missile defence, to drones and military mobility. We have remained relentless and creative in the way we maintain our support for Ukraine.”

But to have a stronger Europe, the Commission President noted that the European Union must continue to work with strong partners, including the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland and Canada. The US was conspicuously absent from that list.

“In this acutely volatile time, Europe and, in particular, the UK should come closer together,” von der Leyen said shortly before the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer took the stage.

The comments came shortly after a separate speech by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who argued that the continent “needs to step up” and take responsibility.

Von der Leyen admitted that it has taken some shock therapy for Europe to reach a similar conclusion on its own.

News.Az