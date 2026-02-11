Von der Leyen calls for simpler EU business rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stressed the urgent need to simplify regulations for businesses operating across the European Union, warning that excessive complexity is weakening the bloc’s global competitiveness.

Speaking at the European Parliament, von der Leyen said Europe must streamline its regulatory environment to better compete with major economies such as the United States and China. She pointed to structural differences between markets, noting that while the U.S. operates largely under a single financial system, the EU still functions with 27 separate national systems and regulators, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Von der Leyen also highlighted fragmentation in Europe’s financial markets, noting that the EU has more than 300 trading venues across the bloc. She argued that Europe needs a larger, deeper, and more liquid capital market to support business growth and investment.

The European Commission president said she plans to propose that EU leaders approve a joint single market roadmap through 2028 at the upcoming March EU summit. The roadmap is expected to include a clear timeline for steps aimed at deepening integration within the EU single market.

The push for regulatory simplification comes as European policymakers seek to boost economic growth, attract investment, and strengthen the EU’s position in an increasingly competitive global economic landscape. Analysts say reducing administrative barriers could play a key role in helping European companies scale faster and compete internationally.

