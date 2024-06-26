Von der Leyen, Costa, Kallas picked for EU top jobs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Europe’s major political parties have clinched a deal on who should fill the EU's top jobs, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Addressing lawmakers in parliament, Scholz said the six EU leaders representing the main European political groups have finally reached an agreement on this issue.“Antonio Costa will be the future president of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen will be the president of the European Commission, and the Baltic politician Kaja Kallas will be the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy,” he said.Scholz said with this agreement, they hope to ensure that the EU's top officials do not rely on the support of radical or populist parties in the European Parliament.“It is good that the constructive, pro-European parties have a clear majority in the European Parliament, and I expect that the future European Commission president will rely exactly on such a majority in the parliament,” he added.

