Von der Leyen discusses with Erdogan EU support for extension of grain deal

Von der Leyen discusses with Erdogan EU support for extension of grain deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed support for the efforts of Kiev and Ankara aimed at extending the grain deal, News.az reports.

Von der Leyen announced this on Twitter on Wednesday.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

"Good meeting with President Erdogan. I welcome Tükiye's agreement to move forward with Sweden's NATO accession. We also discussed continued support to Ukraine and Turkiye’s tireless efforts to prolong the Black Sea Grain Initiative, scope for strengthening the EU Türkiye relationship," she tweeted.

Von der Leyen did not specify whether compliance with Russia's demands on the grain deal was discussed.

News.Az