Voting started in Consulate General of Türkiye in Ganja

Voting has started in the polling station established in the Consulate General of Türkiye in Ganja in connection with the presidential and parliamentary elections to be held on May 14, News.az reports.

Voting started today at 9 o'clock.

In Ganja, 3 polling stations were established for the citizens of brotherly countries to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The voting will continue in all addresses until May 7, 21:00. 


