VPN crackdown intensifies in Russia

Officials say the goal is to reduce VPN usage across the country, as millions of users rely on the tools to bypass online censorship and access blocked platforms, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Russia’s digital minister, Maksut Shadayev, said authorities are working to limit VPN access while trying to minimize disruption for ordinary users. He also confirmed that access to several unidentified foreign platforms has already been restricted.

The move comes amid a wider push by Moscow to tighten control over online communication. Since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the government has expanded censorship laws and strengthened the role of security agencies in monitoring digital activity.

In recent months, restrictions have accelerated. Authorities have blocked major messaging platforms, slowed down Telegram, and repeatedly disrupted mobile internet services in Moscow and other regions, according to reports.

The Kremlin argues that foreign platforms are not complying with Russian law and says temporary internet restrictions are necessary for security reasons, including countering Ukrainian drone attacks.

According to Russian media reports, more than 400 VPN services had already been blocked by mid-January—an increase of around 70% compared with late last year. However, VPN providers and users continue to adapt, with many services quickly reappearing or users switching tools frequently.

Despite the growing restrictions, VPN usage remains widespread, particularly among younger Russians seeking access to global platforms and unrestricted information online.