Vucic: US could strike Iran in the next 48 hours
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed the opinion that the United States will strike Iran within the next 48 hours.
The Serbian leader stated this on the Pink television channel, News.Az reports.
"I expect a strike on Iran and several other major events within the next 48 hours. Conditions today are challenging. I am convinced that our commitment to maintaining peace is crucial," Aleksandar Vučić emphasized.
It's worth noting that on January 26, US President Donald Trump stated that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and reach a "fair and equitable" deal involving the complete abolition of nuclear weapons. He warned that "the next attack will be even worse," urging "to prevent that from happening."
By Salman Rahimli