Serbia to hold parliamentary elections in 2026, President Vucic says

Aleksandar Vucic said Serbia plans to hold early parliamentary elections in 2026 in response to protesters’ demands, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We have accepted their major demand - we will organize elections soon, next year," he said, addressing people in front of the parliamentary building in Belgrade.

According to Vucic, the snap elections will be a political response to the demonstrators. "But they won’t be that happy when they will be counting votes. We will defeat them in each constituency across Serbia," he stressed.

