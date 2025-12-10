VW offers early retirement to India factory staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volkswagen Group is offering early retirement to all 2,300 employees at its two factories in India as part of a broader restructuring. The move aims to align manpower with current production needs and ensure the plants remain operational.

Both factories, located in Maharashtra, are running below capacity. The early retirement scheme is voluntary and was introduced in consultation with worker unions. Employees who opt in may receive 75 days of pay for each year served or remaining until retirement, with an additional bonus for those signing up within 5–10 days, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Volkswagen, which sells Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Bentley in India, has struggled to grow, holding only a 2% market share despite over two decades of operations. Skoda Auto Volkswagen, leading the group’s India strategy, is seeking local partners to finalize its next stage of investment.

The restructuring program is intended to strengthen Volkswagen’s business in India and reaffirm its long-term commitment to the market. Models produced at the plants include the Skoda Kushaq SUV, Volkswagen Virtus sedan, and Audi Q3 and Q5, sold domestically and exported to countries such as Mexico and South Africa.

