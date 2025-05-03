WAC appeals to UN, int'l organizations regarding ensuring Western Azerbaijanis’ right of return

+ ↺ − 16 px

An online international conference themed “The possibility of living together in peace amid changing world” was held Saturday. The event was co-organized by the Council of Women of the Western Azerbaijan Community, the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies of the US’ University of North Carolina, and the Assembly of Turkish American Associations, News.Az reports.

Held on the eve of the May 16 – the International Day of Living Together in Peace, and May 21- World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development adopted by the United Nations (UN), the conference aims to draw the attention of the renowned figures from various countries to the Western Azerbaijan’s process of return, also bringing the issue on the international agenda.

The event, gathering around 200 participants from more than 10 countries, heard speeches of well-known politicians, heads of civil societies, scholars, and researchers.

The event participants then appealed to the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations regarding the Western Azerbaijanis right of return.

The UN General-Assembly, in its resolution 72/130, declared 16 May the International Day of Living Together in Peace, as a means of regularly mobilizing the efforts of the international community to promote peace, tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity. Held every year on 21 May, UNESCO leads the celebration of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development highlighting not only the richness of the world’s cultures, but also the essential role of intercultural dialogue for achieving peace and sustainable development. Like other documents adopted by the UN on human rights and refugee rights, the essence and requirements of these two resolutions constitute the complete international legal framework for the implementation of the goals and objectives of the Concept of Return of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

News.Az