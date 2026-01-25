Waltz: The Arctic will be very important for the country's missile defense system

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Washington administration believes that the Arctic will play a key role in terms of ensuring US missile defense in the event of a conflict with Russia or China.

US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz stated this on Fox News, News.Az reports.

"I have to disagree that there are no immediate threats in the Arctic. Russia is modernizing its nuclear program. It has nuclear-powered cruise missiles that are being tested to evade our radars," he asserted. "China is tripling its nuclear arsenal," Waltz believes.

"All these weapons, all these missiles, will fly over the Arctic if they ever attack the United States. President [US Donald] Trump will not wait until they arrive right on our doorstep," the US Permanent Representative added, referring to Russia and China. He stated in this regard that the Washington administration is planning to deploy the American Golden Dome missile defense system. He also added that the US intends to increase the number of its icebreakers.

"Again, look at the Arctic, look at the map of the dozens of bases that the Russians have in the Arctic. We have one, and we need to be able to defend that critical, critical region," Waltz argued.

News.Az