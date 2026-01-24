Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariff

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social account Saturday morning he will hit Canada with a 100% tariff on all imports if the country makes a trade deal with China, as tensions between the Trump administration and the U.S.’ northern neighbor escalate, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

"If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a “Drop Off Port” for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.," he added.

News.Az