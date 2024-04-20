Warmly welcome the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Charles Michel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Warmly welcome the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the 1991 Alma Ata Declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries, President of the European Council Charles Michel wrote on X, News.az reports.

"Border delimitation based on the unambiguous recognition of the territorial integrity of each country has been a key element also of discussions in Brussels and will serve as an essential step towards normalisation and the peaceful opening of the entire region," reads the post.

News.Az