Warning: XRP 2026 forecast slashed

British bank Standard Chartered has dramatically reduced its projected price for XRP by the end of 2026, lowering its target from $8 down to $2.80.

This represents a 65 percent downgrade in the bank’s outlook for the popular cryptocurrency, News.Az reports, citing Crypto News.

The revision comes amid broad weakness in the crypto market, where liquidity remains tight and risk appetite among investors has declined. According to the bank’s digital assets research team, institutional outflows continue, inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have slowed despite some cumulative allocations since late 2025, and macroeconomic pressures such as high interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty are weighing on prices.

At the time of the report, XRP was trading around $1.47, having briefly dipped as low as about $1.16 during a recent market sell-off. The token is still significantly down over the past month and year.

Standard Chartered’s analysts warn there could be further near-term declines for digital assets before any recovery takes hold. However, they maintain a long-term forecast — still leaving open the possibility that XRP could rebound beyond the current levels later in 2026 or in future years.

On the charts, XRP remains in a medium-term downtrend, trading slightly below its 20-day average. Key technical support levels to watch include about $1.23 and psychological support near $1.20. A break below these could push the price toward the $1.00 area. On the upside, reclaiming $1.50 and then $1.75–$2.20 would be important for any meaningful recovery attempt. If stronger resistance zones above $2.40 are surpassed, broader upside targets near $3.00 and beyond could be technically possible.

