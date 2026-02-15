XRP price prediction: High and Low Targets for 2026 - Analyst warns investors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The digital asset market is showing signs of a mid-February recovery, with $XRP emerging as a top performer among large-cap cryptocurrencies.

As of today, February 14, 2026, the XRP price has recorded a solid 4.40% increase over the last 24 hours, currently trading around $1.46, News.Az reports.

This price action comes after a period of heavy consolidation, signaling that bulls are once again attempting to reclaim the psychological $1.50 level.

Is the XRP Price Breakthrough Sustainable?

Yes, the current technical setup suggests that XRP is gathering enough momentum to challenge the $1.50 - $1.55 resistance zone. The rally is supported by a significant "short squeeze," with over $365 million in liquidations across the broader crypto market helping to propel prices upward as bearish traders are forced to close their positions.

For investors asking if XRP can sustain this move, the answer lies in the Relative Strength Index (RSI). On the daily chart, the RSI has recovered from near-oversold levels to approximately 38.8, indicating that while the trend is still fragile, there is substantial "white space" for the price to climb before the asset reaches overbought territory.

XRP Price Analysis: Navigating the Supply Wall

Source: Tradingview

The XRP/USD chart highlights a "compression regime." After falling from January highs near $2.41, the price found a base at the $1.30 pivot.

Key Resistance and Support Levels

Immediate Resistance ($1.50 - $1.54): This is the primary "supply wall." XRP has seen multiple rejections here in early February. A daily close above $1.54 is required to flip market sentiment from neutral to bullish.

The $1.83 Hurdle: This level aligns with the 200-day Moving Average (MA). Reclaiming this would confirm a medium-term trend reversal.

Critical Support ($1.30): This "line in the sand" must hold. If XRP fails to stay above $1.30, the probability of a "flush" toward the $1.11 - $1.15 zone increases significantly.

Institutional Drivers

Recent data from major outlets suggests that Ripple’s recent infrastructure upgrades—including the integration of Figment’s staking infrastructure into its custody workflows—are bolstering institutional confidence. Furthermore, the RLUSD stablecoin surpassing a $1 billion market cap provides additional utility and liquidity to the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

XRP Price Prediction: High and Low Targets for 2026

Looking ahead, the XRP forecast remains tied to both technical breakouts and macroeconomic stability.

Bullish Scenario: Target $2.10 – $3.60

If XRP decisively clears the $1.55 resistance, the next technical magnet is the $1.85 level, followed by a psychological test at $2.00. Many analysts point to April 2026 as a potential "breakout month," with historical data suggesting seasonal strength that could push the price toward a maximum target of $4.06 if a new bull cycle ignites.

Bearish Scenario: Target $1.15 – $0.85

Should the current 4% jump fail to attract enough "follow-through" volume, a retest of the $1.15 support is likely. In an extreme bearish scenario where Bitcoin falls back toward $52,000, XRP could wick down to the $0.85 demand zone, which has historically acted as a major accumulation point for whales.

Why XRP is Outperforming Today

Macro Tailwinds: US inflation (CPI) fell to 2.4% in January, lower than the 2.5% expected. This has fueled hopes for Fed rate cuts, benefiting "risk-on" assets like XRP.

Increased On-Chain Activity: The XRP Ledger has seen a spike in active addresses and transactions, often a leading indicator of a price bounce.

ETF Momentum: Continued accumulation by institutional spot XRP ETF providers provides a steady buy-side pressure that was absent in previous years.

