Warriors coach Kerr ejected in 103-102 loss to Clippers - VIDEO

The incident, broadcast on Peacock with Snoop Dogg on the call, occurred midway through the fourth quarter at the Intuit Dome after Kerr’s frustration boiled over, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The tipping point came when John Collins blocked Gary Payton’s layup off the backboard, followed by a foul called on Stephen Curry on the other end.

Kerr stormed toward the officials, shouting and demanding a goaltending call. Assistants, Payton, and Gui Santos had to restrain him while he received two technical fouls, resulting in his ejection. He then quickly exited the court and headed into the tunnel.

The dramatic ejection added another layer to a tightly contested game that ended with the Clippers edging out the Warriors by a single point.

Snoop Dogg was a special guest on the broadcast for Peacock’s tripleheader on Monday night. He joined regular announcers Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon in a unique event ahead of his participation in the network’s coverage ahead of the Winter Olympics next month in Italy.

While it didn’t have an impact on the game, his presence on the broadcast certainly made Kerr’s ejection that much more memorable.

Kerr declined to speak with reporters after the game, too. Instead, assistant coach Terry Stotts took his place.

"I'm up here to save Steve some money," he said, via the California Post's Melissa Rohlin.

The Clippers led for most of the game on Monday night, and even built up a 14-point lead in the third quarter before the Warriors came storming back down the stretch. Curry brought the game back within a single possession after hitting a huge 3-pointer with just more than a minute left in the game before fouling out. Draymond Green, who was briefly considered questionable to return with a rib injury after he crashed into the bench just before halftime, then cut the deficit to a single point with a layup.

While Jimmy Butler had a look at a game winner, his turnaround jumper was just off the mark at the buzzer. That secured the Clippers' one-point victory.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 24 points and 12 rebounds, though he went 0 of 8 from behind the arc. Kobe Sanders added a career-high 20 points and seven rebounds, and Collins finished with 18 rebounds. The win for the Clippers pushed them to 13-22 on the season.

Curry led the Warriors with 27 points and six assists in the loss. Butler added 24 points and six rebounds. Those two were the only Warriors starters to hit double figures, and they combined to shoot just 5 of 19 from the 3-point line. The loss dropped Golden State to 19-18 on the season.