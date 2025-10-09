Warriors rally with 51-point 4th quarter to topple Blazers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Golden State Warriors erased a 21-point deficit with a stunning 51-point fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-123 at Chase Center on Wednesday.

Quinten Post and LJ Cryer led the charge, combining for 29 points and six 3-pointers in the final period, News.Az reports, citing NBA.com.

The Warriors’ bench was dominant, contributing 87 points and outscoring Portland’s reserves 87-71.

The Dubs debuted a new starting lineup for their second preseason game, inserting Al Horford for Brandin Podziemski. Key veterans Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, Draymond Green and Horford again played in just the first half.

Despite trailing by 16 points at halftime, the Warriors had plenty of highlight reel moments. Stephen Curry broke a team's three-minute scoring drought to begin the game with a four-point play, maintaining control despite contact on his shooting hand to drill a three and hit his free throw. Halfway through the quarter, Curry threaded the needle with a beautiful look-away pass from beyond halfcourt for a routine Buddy Hield layup. Almost exactly a quarter later, Curry again played maestro, this time dropping in a full-court pass to a streaking Draymond Green, who wowed the Chase Center crowd with a reverse layup with his off hand.

Jimmy Butler III played 17 minutes and led the Warriors with 12 points in the first half. Butler excelled at drawing contact and attempted more free throws (8) than field goals (6). He also nabbed two steals, as a disruptive defender on the ball and in the passing lanes. Butler was a plus-three in his 17 minutes and the Warriors were a -19 in the seven first-half minutes that he sat.

