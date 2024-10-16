Warriors stay undefeated in preseason with victory over Lakers in Las Vegas

The Golden State Warriors continued their hot preseason run, securing their fifth consecutive win with a 111-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Moses Moody led the Warriors with 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field with five boards and two assists. Moody caught fire from deep, drilling five 3-pointers in 19 minutes off the bench, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Steph Curry returned to the starting lineup after missing Sunday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Curry started alongside a new-look lineup that featured Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Curry struggled to find the bottom of the net, shooting just 6-of-18 with three made 3-pointers. Yet, he still finished with 16 points for the second most on the team.LeBron James tallied six points for the Lakers in 23 minutes. Rookie Bronny James entered the game in the fourth quarter, scoring two points on 1-of-5 shooting in nine minutes off the bench.The Warriors will wrap up the preseason on Friday with a rematch against the Lakers at San Francisco's Chase Center.

News.Az