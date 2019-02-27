Warsaw hosts first meeting of Azerbaijan-Poland Working Group on transport and logistics

The first meeting of Azerbaijan-Poland Joint Working Group on transport and logistics has been held in Warsaw, AzerTag reports.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Valizade on behalf of Azerbaijan and by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Bittel on behalf of Poland.

Azerbaijan and Poland discussed opportunities for cooperation in a variety of areas, including motorway, railway, sea transport, transit and postal services. The two countries stressed the importance of fully using their transit capacities during cargo transportation through the East-West and South-West corridors.

