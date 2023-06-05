Washington to host next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said he would hold the next round of talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington, D.C. soon, News.Az reports.

“The next meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place in Washington, D.C. soon,” Bayramov told journalists on Monday.

"The draft peace treaty [with Armenia] was submitted by Azerbaijan. It's difficult to predict how long this process will take. There are enough outstanding issues that have not yet been agreed," the top diplomat added.

Previously, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held talks in Washington on May 1 through the mediation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Following the talks, Bayramov noted that an agreement was reached on certain paragraphs of the peace treaty.

News.Az