Watch: Iran's Intelligence Ministry hit in Israeli strike
Source: Getty Images
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in Tehran’s Seyed Khandan area was targeted in an Israeli strike on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.
A loud blast can be heard in a video, which shows thick smoke rising over the neighborhood.
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in Tehran’s Seyed Khandan area was targeted in a strike on Sunday, Iranian media reported. A loud blast can be heard in a video sent to Iran International, which shows thick smoke rising over the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/57cFm2XziO— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) March 1, 2026
By Nijat Babayev