Watch: Iran's Intelligence Ministry hit in Israeli strike
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in Tehran’s Seyed Khandan area was targeted in an Israeli strike on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

A loud blast can be heard in a video, which shows thick smoke rising over the neighborhood.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

