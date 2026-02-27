Watch: US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford reaches Israel's coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford arrived off the coast of Haifa, northern Israel, on Friday.

The arrival of the aircraft carrier came after 20 US refueling aircraft landed in Israel on Thursday night, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority had previously reported the arrival of four US KC-46A Pegasus refueling aircraft at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

The reports say the arrivals are part of a US military buildup in the region, due to the possibility of a military strike against Iran.

