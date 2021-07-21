Azerbaijani president: We are determined to ensure that the post-conflict period is as painless as possible

We are determined to ensure that the post-conflict period is as painless as possible, President Ilham Aliyev as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his working visit to Russia.

“I would like to express my gratitude to you for your continuous attention to this issue, for your personal participation in resolving very important and sensitive issues,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

“We have been in constant contact over the past eight months since the end of hostilities. I think that our personal communication in Moscow in January and by phone have played a very important role in stabilizing the situation. We are determined to ensure that the post-conflict period is as painless as possible. I think we are succeeding in that by common efforts,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az