"We are ready to provide any assistance to Azerbaijan" - Erdogan

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads:

" Mr. President, my dear brother.

May God bless our brothers and sisters who died in Azerbaijan due to the all-pervading COVID-19 pandemic and wish a speedy recovery to those who continue their treatment. On behalf of my nation and myself, I extend my deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan for those who lost their lives.

We are closely following the effective measures and activities you are taking against the pandemic in Azerbaijan. I wish success to everyone who struggles in this field.

We are ready to provide every possible support to friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan under the motto of “One nation, two states”. Therefore, we ensure the delivery of medical supplies to your country which can be useful for Azerbaijan's struggle against the pandemic.

Taking this opportunity, I reaffirm our support for Azerbaijan in the fight against the pandemic. I sincerely wish you good health and happiness, and peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on behalf of my nation and myself. "

(c) AzVision

News.Az

