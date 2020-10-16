We strongly condemn Armenia's missile attack on Nakchivan’s Ordubad region - Turkish MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey reacted to the Armenian army's rocket attack on the city of Ordubad in the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

"We strongly condemn the rocket attack carried out by the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Gubadli district to the Ordubad district of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. Armenia, violating the humanitarian ceasefire, committed war crimes by attacking civilians, and now attempts to take the conflict to other dimensions. Armenia should evaluate well the consequences of these aggressive actions," the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

News.Az