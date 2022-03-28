‘We will work for new sanctions against Russia’ – Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said work will be carried out this work in order for new sanctions to be imposed against Russia, News.Az reports citing Unian news agency.

“We will work during the week for the sake of new sanctions against the Russian Federation, which are needed as long as Russian troops remain on the territory of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in a video message.

The Ukrainian leader said he will continue to address the parliaments of other countries. “The week is planned to be very busy from a diplomatic point of view. Therefore, no one will be able to hide the Ukrainian interest somewhere in political offices or in bureaucratic loopholes,” he added.

He stressed that Ukraine will not let anyone forget about Mariupol and other cities, which are being destroyed by Russia.

