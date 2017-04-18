We won't consider OSCE report on referendum: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s president Monday rebuffed a report critical of Turkey’s handling of Sunday’s historic referendum, saying Ankara would ignore its claims.

"First you should know your place! We will not consider, see, or recognize your political report. We will go our own way," said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, referring to a report by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on the April 18 referendum.

The report was prepared according to the OSCE’s biased “point of view," he added.

Earlier Monday, the OSCE claimed a "lack of equal opportunities, one-sided media coverage and limitations on fundamental freedoms” had created an “unlevel playing field" in Turkey’s referendum.

Turkish voters went to the polls on Sunday to decide whether to approve changes to the country’s constitution that would usher in an executive presidency.

According to unofficial results, the Yes campaign won with 51.41 percent, while the No votes stood at 48.59 percent. Voter turnout was 85.46 percent.

Erdogan said that a huge number of Turkish voters took part in the referendum. "The constitutional change was accepted by the choice of over 25 million people."

He added, "The change in the constitution which was accepted with the highest turnout in Turkish history will benefit our nation."

On Turkey's European Union accession, Erdogan said Turkey could also hold a referendum on Turkey's EU membership, complaining, "They had us wait in front of the EU’s door for 54 years."

Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987, and accession talks began in 2005 before stalling in 2007 over the Cyprus issue.

News.Az

News.Az