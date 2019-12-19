Web-cameras installed at 1000 polling stations in regard with municipal elections in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The web-camera practice has been used time and again in many elections already”, said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Central Election Commission, APA reports.

“The web-cameras have been installed in about 20 percent of polling stations in Azerbaijan, i.e. in 1000 stations” he added.

The CEC chairman noted that the stations where web-cameras have been installed cover the whole area of Azerbaijan: "And it is very easy to enter the web-cameras. No permission is required for this. Any citizen can watch the course of voting at 1000 polling stations on the voting day by entering the official website of the CEC”.

M.Panahov stated that 13 political parties will participate in municipal elections to be held in Azerbaijan on December 23: “The observers from those parties will also be able to follow the course of the election. Moreover, our citizens who are eager to observe will observe the election. Another advantage of web cameras is that there is no need to come to Azerbaijan in order to follow the election. Any person, regardless of which part of the world they are, will be able to follow the elections to be held in Azerbaijan. This is also accepted in the electoral practice of democratic countries. Also, there are nearly 60 thousand observers to follow the elections. All conditions have been created for transparent and free elections in Azerbaijan.”

News.Az

News.Az