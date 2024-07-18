Website of newly-established International Liberation Front launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

The website of the newly-established International Front for the Liberation of the last French colonies has been launched.

The website was presented during the press conference held as part of the first Congress held in Baku with the participation of leaders of more than 15 political parties and independence movements from Corsica, Melanesia, Polynesia, the Caribbean and Antilles islands, all of which are experiencing French colonialism.

