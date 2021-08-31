Yandex metrika counter

Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

  • Photos
  • Share
Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

Athletes in action during the Women's 200m Individual Medley at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 28, 2021.(REUTERS PHOTO)

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

A cow is transported by a helicopter after its summer sojourn in the high Swiss Alpine meadows near the Klausenpass, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

Indigenous men take part in the "Luta Pela Vida," or "Struggle For Life" mobilization for Indigenous rights outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP PHOTO)

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

Homeowners Jose Lamas, (C), his wife Maria Covarrubias,(R), and his daughter Astrid Covarrubias walk through the smoke after visiting their burned home during the fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County north of Rialto, Calif., U.S., Aug. 25, 2021. (AP PHOTO)

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

Staff members spray disinfectant at a school ahead of the new semester in Bozhou in China's eastern Anhui province, Aug. 23, 2021.  (AFP PHOTO)

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

Three torchbearers light up the Paralympic cauldron during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021. (AFP PHOTO)

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

Kern County Fire Captain Bruce Wells keeps an eye on a burning tree as the wildfire burns closer to homes at night during the "French Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest near Wofford Heights, Calif., U.S., Aug. 25, 2021. (AFP PHOTO)

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

A midwife toad is weighed during the annual weigh-in photocall at London Zoo, London, Britain, Aug. 26, 2021. (AFP PHOTO)

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

A man walks on Lake Tuz, Turkey as the sun sets on the horizon, Aug. 25, 2021. (AA PHOTO)

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

An areal photograph shows a giant land art fresco by French artist Guillaume Legros, known as Saype, entitled: "A new breath" representing a boy blowing clouds, the Moleson mountain, in the Swiss Prealps, overlooking the region of Gruyeres, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2021. (PHOTO BY FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP PHOTO)

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

A person throws red peppers in the air to turn them over as they dry in the blazing sun of southeastern province Gaziantep, Turkey, Aug 27, 2021. (AA PHOTO)

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

A view of the Times Square Wheel, a Ferris wheel constructed in Times Square, ahead of its opening in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Aug. 25, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

News about - Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

A kayaker paddles in Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif., U.S., Aug. 22, 2021. (AP PHOTO)

News.Az




News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      