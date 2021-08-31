Week in Photos: Kabul departures, Paralympics and a flying cow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Athletes in action during the Women's 200m Individual Medley at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 28, 2021.(REUTERS PHOTO)

A cow is transported by a helicopter after its summer sojourn in the high Swiss Alpine meadows near the Klausenpass, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

Indigenous men take part in the "Luta Pela Vida," or "Struggle For Life" mobilization for Indigenous rights outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP PHOTO)

Homeowners Jose Lamas, (C), his wife Maria Covarrubias,(R), and his daughter Astrid Covarrubias walk through the smoke after visiting their burned home during the fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County north of Rialto, Calif., U.S., Aug. 25, 2021. (AP PHOTO)

Staff members spray disinfectant at a school ahead of the new semester in Bozhou in China's eastern Anhui province, Aug. 23, 2021. (AFP PHOTO)

Three torchbearers light up the Paralympic cauldron during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021. (AFP PHOTO)

Kern County Fire Captain Bruce Wells keeps an eye on a burning tree as the wildfire burns closer to homes at night during the "French Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest near Wofford Heights, Calif., U.S., Aug. 25, 2021. (AFP PHOTO)

A midwife toad is weighed during the annual weigh-in photocall at London Zoo, London, Britain, Aug. 26, 2021. (AFP PHOTO)

A man walks on Lake Tuz, Turkey as the sun sets on the horizon, Aug. 25, 2021. (AA PHOTO)

An areal photograph shows a giant land art fresco by French artist Guillaume Legros, known as Saype, entitled: "A new breath" representing a boy blowing clouds, the Moleson mountain, in the Swiss Prealps, overlooking the region of Gruyeres, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2021. (PHOTO BY FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP PHOTO)

A person throws red peppers in the air to turn them over as they dry in the blazing sun of southeastern province Gaziantep, Turkey, Aug 27, 2021. (AA PHOTO)

A view of the Times Square Wheel, a Ferris wheel constructed in Times Square, ahead of its opening in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Aug. 25, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

A kayaker paddles in Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif., U.S., Aug. 22, 2021. (AP PHOTO)

