West Ham announce new transfer

West Ham United sign Callum Wilson

English club West Ham have signed former Newcastle forward Callum Wilson, News.Az informs via the London club’s press service.

The parties entered into a short-term employment contract, which is valid until the summer of next year.

It should be noted that 33-year-old Wilson was a free agent after leaving Newcastle this summer. In the 2024/2025 season, he took part in 22 matches for the Magpies and scored one goal. Earlier in the footballer's professional career, there were such clubs as Coventry and Bournemouth.


