West Ham announce new transfer

English club West Ham have signed former Newcastle forward Callum Wilson, News.Az informs via the London club’s press service.

The parties entered into a short-term employment contract, which is valid until the summer of next year.

It should be noted that 33-year-old Wilson was a free agent after leaving Newcastle this summer. In the 2024/2025 season, he took part in 22 matches for the Magpies and scored one goal. Earlier in the footballer's professional career, there were such clubs as Coventry and Bournemouth.

