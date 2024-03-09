West needs to take action against growing Islamophobia: German Muslims Council head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western countries need to take necessary steps to tackle growing Islamophobia, said Aiman Mazyek, Chairman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany.

He made the remarks at a panel session on “Similarities and differences in the treatment of Muslims across Western Europe, basic human rights of the Muslim community,” held on the sidelines of the international scientific themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, News.Az reports.

He noted that religious and racial discrimination is a clear manifestation of double standards. “Burning the Holy Quran is an act against freedom of religion. Unfortunately, in Europe, this is not punished. If Christian scriptures were burned in any country, it would immediately be called would be an act of Islamic terrorism,” Mayzek added.

The head of Germany’s Muslims Council called for an end to growing Islamophobia, racism and discrimination in the world. “We must not allow Islam to be turned into a political tool. Double standards in any form ultimately lead to social injustice. Interfaith and intercultural dialogue must be ensured equally,” he added.

