Western Azerbaijan Community calls Bundestag member’s anti-Azerbaijani activities ‘clownery’

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Thursday slammed German Bundestag member Frank Schwabe’s anti-Azerbaijani activities as clownery, News.Az reports. 

“The anti-Azerbaijani activities of German Bundestag member Frank Schwabe can be characterized as clownery. The anger of such a loser once again shows that Azerbaijan has defeated not only the occupying country Armenia, but also the forces behind it, and these forces now have a burning desire to wreak revenge on Azerbaijan,” the Community said in a statement.

"But history shows that people like Schwabe cannot have the slightest influence on the will of Azerbaijan," the Community stressed.


