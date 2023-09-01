Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Germany to avoid possible dangerous scenario of geopolitical competition in S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Friday called on Germany to refrain from the possible dangerous scenario of geopolitical competition in the South Caucasus.

"The German minister is either unaware of the essence of the issue, like her Belgian and Canadian colleagues, or is under the influence of any Islamophobic anti-Azerbaijani Western media," the Community said in its response to the statement of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock dated August 31, News.Az reports.

"The fact that a country like Germany does not have its own position on the past conflict raises many questions. This is probably why Germany, which constantly talks about international norms, the rule of law, and human rights, has not called on Armenia to stop the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and has not touched upon the return of Azerbaijanis deported from this country and ensuring their rights. We urge Germany not to get involved in the dangerous scenario of geopolitical competition that others want to bring to the South Caucasus region," the Community added.

News.Az