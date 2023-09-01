Western Azerbaijan Community calls on US not to use outdated narratives

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is an unfair and unacceptable approach that the United States only talks about the rights and security of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the “blockade” and does not mention the rights and return of the Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia, said the Western Azerbaijan Community as it commented on the press statement of the U.S. State Department spokesperson dated August 31, News.Az reports.

“The above, along with the fact that the Western Azerbaijan Community hasn't received a response to its letter addressed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, suggest that Washington approaches issues with double standards,” the community underlined.

The Western Azerbaijan Community also called on the US not to use outdated narratives such as “all outstanding issues”.

News.Az