Western Azerbaijan Community calls upon Pope of Rome to exert pressure on Armenia so that it restores Azerbaijani cultural and religious heritage it has destroyed

Western Azerbaijan Community calls upon Pope of Rome to exert pressure on Armenia so that it restores Azerbaijani cultural and religious heritage it has destroyed

Western Azerbaijan Community calls upon Pope of Rome to exert pressure on Armenia so that it restores Azerbaijani cultural and religious heritage it has destroyed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Monday called upon the Pope of Rome to put pressure on Armenia so that it restores the Azerbaijani cultural and religious heritage it has destroyed, News.Az reports.

“In his statement on October 15, 2003, Pope Francis called for the protection of Christian religious sites in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

In this regard, it should be reminded that after the liberation of the Karabakh region from the occupation of Armenia, Azerbaijan ensured proper protection of all places of worship and other monuments, regardless of their religious affiliation, and started repairing those destroyed by Armenia,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.

“In this sense, there is no ground for the Pope to make a call regarding the Christian religious monuments in Karabakh, which are in no danger. On the contrary, there is a great need for the Pope to voice his opinion on the destruction of 65 mosques in the territories of Azerbaijan once-occupied by Armenia, as well as more than 200 mosques in the territory of Armenia, and numerous other cultural and religious monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis.

In this regard, the Western Azerbaijan Community recalls its appeal to the Pope of Rome on June 12, 2023, which has remained unanswered, with a request to facilitate the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to visit the Azerbaijani religious places of worship and the graves of their relatives in the territory of Armenia.

The Western Azerbaijan Community once again appeals to the Pope as the defender of interfaith dialogue, calling upon him to put pressure on Armenia so that it restores the Azerbaijani cultural and religious heritage it has destroyed,” the Community added.

News.Az