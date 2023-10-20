Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Austrian parliament’s biased resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has condemned the biased resolution of the Austrian parliament and its joining the anti-Azerbaijani campaign launched by some countries led by France, News.Az reports.

“The Austrian parliament speaks about the importance of preserving churches in Karabakh but is silent about the destruction of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories and in Armenia. This approach to the issues through religion is a shamefully racist and Islamophobic position,” the Community said in a statement.

“We advise the Austrian parliament to mind its own business and not to interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs with such inappropriate calls as providing the international organizations with the opportunity to enter the sovereign Azerbaijani territories,” the Community added.

