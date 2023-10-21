Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Czech Parliament’s becoming tool of anti-Azerbaijani campaign

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemned the biased resolution adopted by the Czech Parliament and its turning into a tool of anti-Azerbaijani campaign conducted by some circles.

"The Czech Parliament calls on Azerbaijan to ensure access of international observers to the region to monitor the treatment of local residents of Karabakh, as well as to ensure the protection of historical and religious monuments," The Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"We advise the Czech Parliament not to worry about Azerbaijan, but to invite international observers to their country in connection with the constant oppression and humiliation of Roman people (Roma and Sinti), to comment on the issue of destruction and desecration of World War II monuments," added the Community.

News.Az