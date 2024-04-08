EU spokesperson Peter Stano revealed organization's true intentions through his provocative statements: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an interview with Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe's Armenian service on April 6, 2024, European Union (EU) spokesperson Peter Stano revealed the organization's true intentions through his provocative statements, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“The EU official extensively discussed the importance of the principle of territorial integrity in response to a question about Armenia, attempting to demonstrate as if the EU cares about for international law. He also raised the issue of creating conditions for the return of ethnic Armenians to Azerbaijan,” the Community said.

“A simple question arises – where was the EU when Armenia occupied 20% of Azerbaijan's territory for 30 years? Why does the EU still remain silent about the ongoing occupation of eight Azerbaijani villages by Armenia? Why doesn't the EU raise the issue of the return of 300,000 Azerbaijanis expelled during the last wave of ethnic cleansing by Armenia and the massive destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia?

It seems that as some time has passed since the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, their right to return is no longer relevant for the EU. Using the 30-year longing of Western Azerbaijanis for their homeland against them is the greatest inhumanity and injustice,” it noted.

All this proves the EU's ethnic and religious discrimination, stressed the Community, adding. “The EU is neither sincere about human rights nor international law. The EU's real policy goal is to provoke Armenia against Azerbaijan by using the old tool of “right” of Armenians in Azerbaijan.”

“We categorically reject the EU's provocative approach and demand an end to it.

No discrimination should be allowed in the matter of right to return: the principle of reciprocity must be respected, and the return of Western Azerbaijanis, who have been waiting for over 30 years, must be prioritized and resolved first,” the Community concluded.

