Western Azerbaijan Community relies on Pakistan’s political and moral support for its Concept of Return

Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alekberli said they believe that Pakistan, as in the Karabakh issue, will provide political and moral support for the Concept of Return to Western Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Speaking to journalists, Alekberli said that Western Azerbaijan Community representatives hold regular meetings with foreign ambassadors accredited to Azerbaijan.

“During these meetings, we convey the realities of Western Azerbaijan to foreign ambassadors. Today, we had a broad conversation with Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Bilal Hayee about the goals of the Western Azerbaijan Community,” he added.

